Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Suffers wrist injury
Felicio is set to see a specialist after suffering a wrist injury, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
It's unknown when Felicio suffered the injury, but the team should know more about his availability moving forward after he visits with a specialist. He's yet to make his 2019-20 debut for Chicago.
