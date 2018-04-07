Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Swipes four steals in loss Friday
Felicio had six points (1-3 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, four steals and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 111-104 loss to Boston.
Felicio played 28 minutes, finishing with a career-high four steals. He does not provide much in the scoring department but is a nice source of rebounds and field-goal percentage. The Bulls may have shut Robin Lopez down for the season which should allow Felicio to remain in the starting lineup. There is not much upside there but if you need some big man stats, you could do worse.
