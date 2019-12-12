Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Unlikely to return Friday
Felicio (wrist) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Felicio has yet to play this season due to a fractured right wrist, and it sounds like his debut will have to wait at least one more game as he continues to work back to 100 percent. Even when healthy, Felicio likely won't crack coach Jim Boylen's rotation.
