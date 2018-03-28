Felicio is dealing with lower back soreness against the Rockets and will not return to the contest, K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Bobby Portis will start the second half with Felicio sidelined and should extended run at center along with Noah Vonleh. It doesn't sound like the injury is too serious, but look for more updates on Felicio's status to come ahead of Thursday's game in Miami.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories