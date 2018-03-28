Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Will not return Tuesday
Felicio is dealing with lower back soreness against the Rockets and will not return to the contest, K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Bobby Portis will start the second half with Felicio sidelined and should extended run at center along with Noah Vonleh. It doesn't sound like the injury is too serious, but look for more updates on Felicio's status to come ahead of Thursday's game in Miami.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Will reclaim starting role Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Moving to bench•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Scores team-high 16 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Scores career-high 17 in Monday's loss•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Double-doubles in 30 minutes•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Picks up start Saturday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...