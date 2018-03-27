Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Will reclaim starting role Tuesday
Felicio will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robin Lopez picked up the start at center in Saturday's matchup with Detroit, but he's not expected to play at all in Tuesday's contest. That allows Felicio to re-enter the starting five and it should allow him to push for 30-minute role. For that reason, Felicio should see an uptick in production and can be put on double-double watch after averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds across his last five games.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Moving to bench•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Scores team-high 16 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Scores career-high 17 in Monday's loss•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Double-doubles in 30 minutes•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Picks up start Saturday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Dropped from starting five•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...