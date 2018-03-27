Felicio will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robin Lopez picked up the start at center in Saturday's matchup with Detroit, but he's not expected to play at all in Tuesday's contest. That allows Felicio to re-enter the starting five and it should allow him to push for 30-minute role. For that reason, Felicio should see an uptick in production and can be put on double-double watch after averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds across his last five games.