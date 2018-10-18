Felicio (ankle) will sit out Thursday's regular-season opener against the Sixers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It was originally reported that Felicio was expected to take the court despite working through a sprained ankle, but it appears the Bulls will be overly cautious with the big man and hold him out. That said, Felicio is not expected to be a significant member of the regular rotation when he's healthy, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact elsewhere on the roster. His next shot to get on the court will be Saturday against the Pistons.