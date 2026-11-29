Swain racked up seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 12 minutes during Saturday's 108-107 victory over the Pacers.

Playing in his first game at the NBA level since Nov. 18, Swain matched a season-high in minutes while setting a new career high in scoring. He also knocked down the first triple of his career, as he's now 1-for-6 from three-point range across five outings as a pro. Swain saw a boost in opportunities off the bench with Josh Giddey (ankle) sidelined, so the former could continue earning additional playing time if the latter is forced to miss more time.