Chicago recalled Swain from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday.

Swain is back with the parent team following a short assignment stint in which he saw game action in the G League. The rookie has made just four NBA appearances, averaging 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game as a second-unit option. Rather than making an impact at the top level, he's gaining experience with the G League affiliate, having posted 24 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals in his most recent appearance against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.