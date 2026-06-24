Bulls' Dailyn Swain: Taken by CHI at No. 15

Swain was selected by the Bulls with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Swain lands in Chicago after putting together a dominant junior season at Texas. The athletic forward was the engine of the Longhorns' offense, putting up a stellar line of 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while displaying tremendous efficiency inside the arc with a 54.2 percent shooting mark from the field. Swain possesses a versatile, modern skill set, offering the size to impact the game on the glass alongside the playmaking chops to generate looks for others out of the frontcourt. A significant driver behind that high field-goal percentage is Swain's elite ability as a finisher at the rim. He excels at using his length and explosive athleticism to play through contact in the paint, frequently converting tough, contested looks and generating second-chance opportunities. While his perimeter shooting consistency remains a development point as he transitions to the NBA, his interior scoring prowess, defensive motor, and elite athletic traits give him dynamic upside. He joins a Bulls squad that is looking to inject youthful length and dynamic playmaking into its core, positioning Swain to compete for immediate minutes during his rookie campaign.