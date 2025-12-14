site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-dalen-terry-available-to-play | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Bulls' Dalen Terry: Available to play
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Terry (hand) will play Sunday versus the Pelicans.
Terry was being listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Terry is averaging 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories