Terry (personal) is not with the team and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Considering the Bulls are on game two of a four-game road trip, it's likely Terry won't rejoin the team until they return to Chicago on Monday. Although he's only averaging 10.1 minutes per game this season, his absence could allow for Julian Phillips and Terry Taylor to see more action.