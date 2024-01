Terry won't start Monday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Terry drew his first career start Friday, but he'll return to his usual bench role, as Patrick Williams has been cleared to return following a one-game absence. Over his last 14 appearances, Terry has averaged 3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 13.8 minutes per game.