Terry compiled 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 33 minutes in Saturday's 126-121 victory over Iowa.

Terry nearly recorded a triple-double in his first game for Windy City this season. He started the year with Chicago and appeared in seven games but played just 3.1 minutes per contest. While he filled the stat sheet Saturday, he also committed five fouls and turned the ball over eight times.