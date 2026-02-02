Terry recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 134-91 loss to the Heat.

With the Bulls shorthanded once again, Terry made another positive showing and eclipsed 28 minutes once again. He's averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers over his last two outings, and with the franchise rumored to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, Terry could be a name to monitor closely in deeper formats.