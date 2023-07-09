Terry recorded 17 points (5-21 FG, 3-9 3PT, 4-6 FT), three assists two rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes of Saturday's 87-80 loss to Memphis in Summer League.

After going 4-of-14 from the field in his Summer League opener, Terry once again struggled to find the bottom of the net, moving his field goal percentage to 29 through two contests. On the bright side, Terry didn't turn the ball over Saturday despite having the ball in his hands consistently. The 2022 first round draft pick will look to etch out a bigger role with the Bulls this season after appearing in 38 games and averaging 5.6 minutes per game in 2022-23.