Terry had 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 112-100 loss to Milwaukee.

With the Bulls down on troops, Terry stepped into a larger role Thursday, coming through with a career-high 13 points. In fact, this was the first time he has played more than 15 minutes, affording him the opportunity to play meaningful basketball. While this is not a performance to overreact to, managers may want to keep one eye on him moving forward, just in case the Bulls opt to lean more on their young guys down the stretch.