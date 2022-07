Terry suffered a right hamstring injury during Saturday's Summer League matchup with Philadelphia and will not return.

Terry appeared to slip during the second quarter of Saturday's game and was in immediate discomfort before exiting the court. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly thereafter. The No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 Draft should have enough time to get healthy ahead of the 2022-23 season, provided the hamstring injury isn't too serious.