Terry finished Friday's 124-96 win over Portland with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes.

Terry played at least 15 minutes for just the second time this season, taking advantage of a game that was well under control early in the second half. Despite showing a few glimpses thus far, Terry's rookie campaign has amounted to very little. At this stage, he would need the Bulls to pack it in before having any chance of playing consistent minutes.