Terry produced 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 31 minutes in Saturday's 129-118 win over Grand Rapids.

Terry scored nine of his 11 points in the third quarter, making all three of his three-point attempts. He picked up all six fouls after halftime and fouled out with 4:37 remaining in the final period. He's averaging 3.6 fouls per game and has been limited by foul trouble at times this year.