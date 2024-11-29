Terry (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Celtics, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
Terry has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite dealing with an ankle injury. Terry is averaging 4.6 points, 1.1 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 13.6 minutes across his previous 10 appearances.
More News
-
Bulls' Dalen Terry: Active for Friday's shootaround•
-
Bulls' Dalen Terry: Listed questionable for Friday•
-
Bulls' Dalen Terry: Leaves early with ankle injury•
-
Bulls' Dalen Terry: Scores double digits in loss•
-
Bulls' Dalen Terry: Minor role continues•
-
Bulls' Dalen Terry: Available to play Friday•