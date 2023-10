Terry logged zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in seven minutes during Tuesday's 106-102 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Terry performed well during Summer League play this year but was limited during Chicago's penultimate preseason game Tuesday. He averaged just 2.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per game over 38 appearances with the Bulls last year but could see an increased role this season.