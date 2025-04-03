Terry (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Portland.

Terry is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a right calf contusion. The 22-year-old forward has averaged 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 23.0 minutes per game (one start) in his last five outings. If Terry remains on the shelf against the Trail Blazers, Talen Horton-Tucker and Patrick Williams are candidates for a bump in minutes, especially if Julian Phillips (quadriceps) is also downgraded from questionable to out.