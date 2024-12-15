site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Dalen Terry: Iffy for Monday
Terry (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Terry missed his first game of the season Friday versus the Hornets but will have a chance to return Monday. He's played double-digit minutes in 20 of his 25 appearances this season.
