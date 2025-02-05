Updating a previous report, Terry (knee) has now been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After it was initially reported Terry would be available Wednesday, he's now been scratched from Chicago's lineup. It's unclear if the 22-year-old has suffered a setback with his left knee contusion, but his next opportunity to play is Saturday against the Warriors. Matas Buzelis and Patrick Williams should remain locked into significant roles from the Bulls' bench against Minnesota.