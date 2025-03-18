Terry closed Monday's 111-97 win over the Jazz with 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 15 minutes.

Terry led the second unit in scoring during an efficient outing, marking his ninth game with double-digit points over 61 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the third-year pro tied his season high in steals, logging two swipes for the sixth time on the season. The 22-year-old forward has now received at least 10 minutes of playing time in each of his last three outings due to Josh Giddey (ankle) being sidelined.