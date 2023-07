Terry logged 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes of Friday's 83-74 Summer League win over Toronto.

The Bulls did not have a first-round pick in the 2023 Draft, so Terry was the featured player on the roster Friday. Terry played a total of 214 minutes for the Bulls during his rookie season, but his path to playing time isn't much easier this upcoming season with Chicago returning most of their core.