Terry (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Terry grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists and finished scoreless across 13 minutes in Friday's loss to Miami. The veteran forward won't be an option here, meaning Julian Phillips, Jalen Smith and possibly rookie Noa Essengue could be in line for more minutes in the frontcourt. Terry's next chance to play will come Monday at New Orleans.