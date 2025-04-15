Terry is officially listed as probable for Wednesday's Play-In Game against Miami due to a right calf contusion.

Despite being a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, Terry will likely play in a must-win game against the Heat Wednesday. With Lonzo Ball (wrist) unlikely to suit up, Terry should play meaningful minutes off the bench. Over his last 11 regular-season contests, the 2021 first-rounder averaged 6.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 20.1 minutes while shooting 40.0 percent from long distance.