Terry finished with 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes of Tuesday's 124-117 preseason loss to Denver.

Several projected rotation players sat out Tuesday, allowing Terry to get some rare run with the second unit. Terry has averaged a mere 11.1 minutes in the last three regular seasons combined for Chicago, and he's once again facing an uphill battle for regular playing time.