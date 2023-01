Terry tallied 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in 40 minutes in Saturday's 105-96 loss to the Charge.

Terry returned to Windy City on Saturday after getting just 56 seconds of playing time in the previous nine contests for Chicago. Thirteen of his 19 points came in the second quarter as he went 4-for-6 from the field. He's spent the bulk of the season with Chicago and his stay in the G League may be short.