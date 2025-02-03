Terry (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup versus Miami.
Terry is in jeopardy of missing his first game since Dec. 19 after sustaining the left knee contusion in Sunday's loss to Detroit. If the 22-year-old is sidelined, Matas Buzelis and Julian Phillips will likely see an uptick in playing time.
