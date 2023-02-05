Terry logged one rebound across four minutes during Saturday's 129-121 win over the Trail Blazers.

Terry played more than one minute for the first time since late December, highlighting what a struggle it has been for him during his rookie season. In fact, he is yet to play more than 10 minutes in any game this season, with the coaching staff opting to give him an opportunity to work on his cheering skills. Barring a major shift in direction, there is almost no chance Terry becomes a fantasy-relevant player this season.