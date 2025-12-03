The Bulls assigned Terry (calf) to the G League's Windy City Bulls on Tuesday before later recalling him. He's listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Terry presumably joined Windy City for practice as he ramps up following a five-game absence due to a left calf strain. It remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old forward will return Wednesday, and the Bulls will likely make a final decision on his availability closer to tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.