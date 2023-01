The Bulls recalled Terry from the G League's Windy City Bulls.

Terry played with Windy City in Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Charge and finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in 40 minutes. The rookie first-round pick will now be available for Chicago's matchup against Golden State on Sunday, but he's unlikely to garner a major role, as he's averaging just 3.5 minutes across 15 NBA appearances.