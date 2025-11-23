Terry (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Terry will miss his second straight game due to a strained left calf, and his next chance to play will come Friday against the Hornets. With the 23-year-old forward and Isaac Okoro (back) both remaining on the shelf, Julian Phillips and Ayo Dosunmu are candidates for increased playing time, especially if Kevin Huerter (illness) or Patrick Williams (wrist) are downgraded from questionable to out.