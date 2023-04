Terry recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 15 minutes during Sunday's 103-81 win over the Pistons.

For the second straight game, Terry saw increased run off the bench and provided solid scoring numbers in limited action. He's gone just 6-for-16 from the field over the past two contests, but he's salvaged his inefficient shooting by recording four steals in just 31 minutes.