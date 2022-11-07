Terry ended with four points (2-2 FG), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 10 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors.

Terry had played just 12 minutes in the Bulls' first 10 games and had yet to score a point before Sunday's performance. Five of his 10 minutes of playing time came in the first quarter. With Zach LaVine (rest) and Coby White (quadriceps) both out Sunday, the Bulls leaned on Terry and got productive minutes. Even with the good outing, it seems unlikely that he'll receive regular minutes in the near future.