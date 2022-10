Terry tallied 11 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 18 minutes in Tuesday's 129-125 preseason loss versus Pelicans.

Terry impressed off the bench, despite the loss. The No. 18 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is looking to work his way into the rotation once the regular season rolls around. His three turnovers to only two assists are slightly concerning, but are expected of a rookie adjusting to the NBA.