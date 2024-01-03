Terry accumulated six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 loss to Philadelphia.

Nikola Vucevic (groin) and Torrey Craig (heel) remain out, and Patrick Williams (ankle) left the contest early, allowing Terry, Terry Taylor, Julian Phillips and Adama Sanogo to see increased roles in the second half of a blowout loss. Terry tied his season high in points scored while setting season-best marks in rebounds and assists. Vucevic and Craig are slated to miss extended time, so Terry should remain a part of the rotation moving forward, though he'll likely be a non-factor in fantasy if Williams can return soon.