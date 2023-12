Terry accumulated six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 loss to Cleveland.

Terry knocked down multiple shots for the first time across 15 appearances this season. The second-year player's inability to carve out a meaningful role does not bode well for his future outlook, although learning on-the-fly is not conducive to the Bulls' desire to continue competing as well.