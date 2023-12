Terry notched two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss to the Heat.

Terry logged a season-high 16 minutes, largely due to Alex Caruso (ankle) being unavailable. He failed to capitalize in his enlarged role Saturday, and hasn't been able to make a relevant impact at the NBA level across his first two seasons. Terry has logged 68 total minutes across 11 appearances for the Bulls this season.