Terry was selected by the Bulls with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Although his numbers weren't all that alarming during his time at Arizona, Terry has major upside and the skills to develop into superb perimeter player. Terry averaged 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists and drained 36.4 percent from deep with the Wildcats this past season. The guard likely won't be much of a fantasy asset right away, though, as the rookie will watch and learn behind Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White.