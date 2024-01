Terry (knee) is good to go for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Over the course of the season, Terry has been able to establish a modest bench role for himself, and he looks to continue this Monday night, especially if Patrick Williams (ankle) is ruled out. Over his last nine games (one start), he has averaged 3.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.3 steals over 12.0 minutes.