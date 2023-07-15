Terry secured 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 25 minutes of Saturday's 90-85 Summer League win over the Wizards.

Terry turned in a stellar performance in his final contest of the summer, pouring in 20 points on 70 percent shooting while turning the ball over just once. The second-year wing has put together a stretch of impressive performances this summer and could take on a considerably larger role in 2023-24 after seeing a total of 214 NBA minutes as a rookie.