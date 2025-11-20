Terry supplied six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 122-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Terry saw meaningful minutes for the second straight game, scoring a season-high six points. While there is obviously very little to see here from a fantasy perspective, it is interesting that he played more minutes than both Patrick Williams and Jalen Smith, both of whom had been playing a consistent role.