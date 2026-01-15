Terry finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks and three steals over 13 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 128-126 win over the Jazz.

It was an incredibly productive performance from the fourth-year forward despite his limited minutes. It was the first time this season Terry has recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game, while the points were a season high. The 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft doesn't have a consistent enough role in the rotation to have any real fantasy value, but if the 19-21 Bulls decide to become sellers, Terry could wind up getting more court time after a roster shakeup.