Terry registered 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Terry has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back G League appearances. During those contests, he went 16-for-27 from the field and 8-for-13 from deep.