The Bulls picked up the third-year team option on Terry's rookie contract Tuesday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Terry is now tied to the Bulls through the 2024-25 campaign. The 2022 second-round pick made 38 NBA appearances as a rookie last year and figures to spend a lot of the 2023-24 campaign in the G League, but Chicago clearly hopes the Arizona product can develop into an NBA contributor eventually.