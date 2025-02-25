Terry notched 17 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 21 minutes during Monday's 142-110 win over the 76ers.

The third-year forward received extended playing time with Nikola Vucevic (calf), Jalen Smith (concussion) and Patrick Williams (quadricep) all on the shelf for the blowout win. Terry was extremely efficient while tying his career-high mark in points, and he saw 21 minutes of playing time after totaling only 30 minutes over his last four appearances. Additionally, the 22-year-old logged multiple swipes for just the fourth time this season.