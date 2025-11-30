site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Dalen Terry: Unlikely to play Monday
RotoWire Staff
Terry (calf) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Magic.
Terry is expected to miss his fourth straight game due to a left calf strain. If he's ultimately ruled out, his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Nets.
